The Dom Ryan memorial tractor run will be held at Graigue, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary this Sunday (May 7) at 1.00p.m, fulfilling the dying wish of a much loved local farmer.

“This event is been organised by the Ryan family in conjunction with Duhill Community Council, and massive support from the wider community, with all proceeds going to the hospice suite in St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, Co.Tipperary,” said Maggie Moloney, secretary of Duhill Community Council, and a friend of the family.

“This is a one-off event to carry out Dom’s dying wish,” she continued.

“Dom Ryan was a local farmer, a great character. Born and bred in Graigue, his family owned the local pub, JR Ryans, The Thatch, known locally as Graigue.

“Dom worked in Wilsons in Cahir, and Barlos in Clonmel, and continued to farm at the foot of the Knockmealdowns. He lived there, happily married to Nora, and they reared four children, Paul, Robert, Sinead and Sarah,” Maggie said.

In November 2021 Dom began to feel unwell, with issues with his iron levels.

“It was later discovered he had stomach cancer which was inoperable, a devastating blow to his family, which Dom courageously accepted. He bravely bore his illness until August 2022,” Maggie said. Dom seen here at a school reunion in June 2016, for the former Duhill national school, now Duhill Community Hall

“Shortly before he died, while under palliative care in St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, Dom asked his brother Jerry to organise a tractor run in aid of the hospital. In Dom’s own words, he was ‘treated like royalty’ by the staff and wanted to give something back to the hospital.

“The hospital is known locally for its caring touch for the patient but also the warm welcome it shows to families of patients. It becomes a ‘home from home’. It’s a jewel in the locality, which takes patients from all over Tipperary,” Maggie said.

The tractor run will leave from Dom’s home (E21 PY18) at 1:00p.m and will pass through Clogheen, Ballylooby, Kilcommon Cross and back to Duhill Community Hall (E21 H677.) All vehicles are welcome – tractors, cars and motorcycles.

The entry fee is €20/vehicle and all vehicles must be insured.

The day will commence with a cake sale in Duhill Hall at 9:30a.m. A raffle has been organised with tickets having been sold all over the region over the past few weeks. They will also be available to buy on the day.

The raffle will then take place in Duhill Community Hall at 2:00p.m along with an auction. Refreshments will be served, with music by Nite Owl, a children’s corner and a mini truck display.

“The wider Duhill community has come together, with over 30 people on the organising committee, along with the community council so it is a team effort by all. It is getting fantastic support and is a credit to the local people,” said Maggie.

“Duhill is really rural. There’s no shop or pub, just a church and a community hall, but the area has great pride of place,” she said.