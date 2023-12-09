Deliveroo Ireland has donated more than 300,000 meals to people experiencing food insecurity across Ireland through a partnership with Irish charity FoodCloud.

A total of 308,732 meals have been distributed to vulnerable people and families in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway by local charities such as Feed Cork, Empower and Novas Limerick.

The partnership is part of Deliveroo Ireland’s Full Life campaign to support local communities through its network of riders, grocers, restaurants and customers where it operates.

Since its start in 2022, the partnership aims to provide half a million meals for FoodCloud’s network of 650 community and voluntary groups across Ireland by 2024.

Partnership

Irish Deliveroo customers have backed the Full Life campaign by making round-up donations to FoodCloud when placing orders on the Deliveroo app.

This rounds up an order total to the nearest euro, with all proceeds going to FoodCloud. For every €1 raised, 3.2 meals are provided to people facing food insecurity.

Two charities that are supported through Deliveroo Ireland’s campaign and which redistributed meals under the partnership are Feed Cork and Empower in Dublin. L-r: Deirdre O’Donovan, FoodFloud; Agi Balcer, Empower; Helen Maher, regional director at Deliveroo Ireland; George Anghel, Empower; and Joanne Coss, Empower. Source: Deliveroo

Feed Cork, which is the humanitarian department of Cork Church, partners with community organisations and businesses to provide a three-day supply of food for people in need.

Empower aims to positively change disadvantaged communities in Dublin by supporting individuals to financial independence through jobs, training and education.

The Deliveroo Ireland and FoodCloud teams recently visited Empower’s headquarters to learn more about the work being done locally by its staff and volunteers.

Speaking at the visit, the head of public engagement at FoodCloud Angela Ruttledge said:

“It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with Deliveroo Ireland on its Full Life campaign, promoting awareness of food insecurity across the country.

“By mobilising its customers to donate, Deliveroo Ireland is helping to ensure vulnerable people have access to healthy and nutritious meals.”

“We’re pleased to have achieved the significant milestone of providing more than 308,000 meals for vulnerable people across Ireland,” regional director at Deliveroo Ireland, Helen Maher said.

FoodCloud

Established in 2013, FoodCloud partners with retailers, food companies, non-profit organisations, government and the wider business community to redistribute surplus food.

As of now, FoodCloud has redistributed more than 105,000t of “perfectly good” surplus food through its technology platform and physical hubs, which equals over 250 million meals.

Through food hubs in Dublin, Cork and Galway, the Irish charity coordinates donation and redistribution of larger volumes of surplus food.

Via its tech platform Foodiverse, FoodCloud can connect surplus food and the charities that need it all across Ireland and in Europe, the UK, Africa and southeast Asia.