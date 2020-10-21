Over £275 million paid out in Direct Payments to NI farmers in first week

Just over £275 million has been paid out to Northern Ireland farmers in the first week of this year’s Direct Payments Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced.

DAERA began to issue full Direct Payments on October 16, 2020, with 23,172 farmers (97%) receiving payment totalling £275.5 million to date. The payments included a 4.3% linear increase on Basic Payment Entitlements.

This year marks the first year farmers will receive all of their payment in October. It means no top-up payment will be made in December.

Announcing the figures Minister Poots said: “I am pleased to announce that my department has issued £275.5 million in Direct Payments to more than 23,000 local farmers within the first week of processing.

These payments provide critical financial support to the farming community in this very challenging and difficult time.

Minister Poots has urged those farmers who have yet to provide details for payment to do so as soon as possible.

Advertisement

“There are some farmers who have not received payment as they have not provided specific details to the department,” he said.

“I would therefore urge those farmers to provide their details as soon as possible to enable payment to be released. My officials are continuing to verify the remaining claims as a matter of urgency.”

The remaining applications will continue to be verified with payments being released daily thereafter. Payments will reach farmers’ bank accounts within five working days.