Glanbia prices show commitment to members – IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that Glanbia Ireland’s grain prices show commitment to suppliers after a difficult harvest.

The IFA’s Grain Committee chairperson Mark Browne said the Glanbia grain prices show a real commitment to the grain supplier members.

“The Glanbia supplier base was particularly hard hit by the weather issues this season so it was vital that the company returned prices which supported these growers,” Browne noted.

The impact of a difficult winter, followed by drought conditions in late spring, and subsequent difficult harvest, had a severe effect on the viability of many grain producers.

“This announcement from Glanbia acknowledges this and the strategic importance of the tillage sector to the broader agricultural industry,” he stated.

Advertisement

The grain chairperson also acknowledged Glanbia’s efforts to maximise its intake of native grains and the continued focus on increasing its portfolio of Premium Grains.

Browne reiterated his call to all co-ops and grain buyers to show a similar commitment to the sustainability of the Irish tillage sector.

Glanbia Ireland’s 2020 grain prices

Glanbia Ireland announced its Grain prices for 2020 yesterday evening (October 20).

Members of the co-op will be paid a price of €160/t for feed barley and €181/t for feed wheat (including a trading bonus of €10/t and a co-op support bonus of €5/t.