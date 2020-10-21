Department: Marts must arrange viewing times for individual buyers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has given the green light for marts around the country to arrange individual appointment times for buyers at sales.

In a statement today (Wednesday, October 21), the department said:

“On October 19, an Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Level 5 restrictive measures will apply as of midnight, Wednesday, October 21.”

Sales rings are to remain closed – marts may facilitate online sales;

Marts must put a drop and go policy in place for sellers. This means that farmers or their representatives may deliver livestock to the mart by appointment and must then depart from the mart premises. Where feasible, farmers or their representatives should remain in their vehicle while on the mart premises, and mart staff should unload and load livestock and take passports;

Marts must arrange that individual appointment times are allocated to individual buyers to view or collect livestock. Buyers should attend the mart on their own, without accompaniment. In response, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has directed that from that time, livestock marts adjust their operations, as follows:

These measures are subject to ongoing review and may be amended as required to ensure compliance with government policy on Covid-19, the department added.

These measures are largely similar to those put in place in April and May.

Marts wishing to operate from midnight tonight must submit a revised standard operating procedure (“Level 5 SOP – October”) to their Regional Veterinary Office for approval as soon as possible.