FBD Insurance named in Top 10 in customer experience study

FBD Insurance has become the first general insurance company to feature in the ‘Top 10 Companies in Ireland’ for excellent customer experience.

This week the results of the annual CXi Ireland report were released with FBD Insurance claiming the number 8 position.

The annual independent “Customer Experience” (CX) study commissioned by The CXi Company is carried out by Amárach Research who interview 2,500 Irish consumers regarding their customer experience across Ireland’s top brands.

This year’s report shows FBD as having risen 17 places since 2019, and 102 places since 2017, the highest of any brand.

The 2020 CXi Ireland ranking places FBD as best in class in terms of insurers in Ireland as defined by customer experience.

Chief Executive Officer of FBD Insurance Paul D’Alton said:

“As Ireland’s largest home-grown insurer, we are delighted to be credited with such a positive ranking in the 2020 CXi Ireland Survey.

We continue see the value in human interactions and our branch and call centre customers appreciate this with over nine out of 10 customers renewing with us.

“A top 10 ranking is a remarkable validation of a customer focused business model and this result builds further on our clear progression over recent years. As a business we put the customer at the centre of everything we do and I believe that this result demonstrates that unity of purpose,” he said.

FBD’s staff were seen to play a vital role in the business’ customer experience performance, putting them top of the insurance sector and sixth in the overall survey for the impact of staff on customer experience.

Managing Director of The CXi Company Cathy Summers said:

“FBD have put in a fantastic performance in this year’s CXi survey, jumping 25 places from last year into eighth place, making them the top-rated insurance brand in Ireland for customer experience.

In the last four years they have been the biggest mover out of the 150+ companies that feature in the survey, moving up a total of 135 places. A clear indication that they are putting the right level of focus, energy and effort into improving the experience for their customers.

As Ireland’s only remaining indigenous insurer, FBD joined as a principal partner to Team Ireland, supporting athletes on the road to the Tokyo Olympics.

FBD is also well known for its nationwide support of local communities and operates a branch network nationwide and a large call centre in Mullingar.

FBD says it’s a customer-led company which has invested heavily in the digital customer journey in recent years, allowing their 500,000 policyholders to choose how they want to interact with FBD; whether that is in-person, online or over the phone.