McConalogue welcomes new CAP agreement

The EU Agriculture Council has reached agreement on a General Approach on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Post 2020 package after marathon negotiations in Luxembourg, which started on Monday.

This will now allow for the European Council and Parliament to begin negotiations on the new Regulations which will be applied for the period 2023 to 2027.

Welcoming the agreement, struck earlier this morning (Wednesday, October 21), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said:

“It was critically important that the council reached agreement that was acceptable to all member states. It allows the presidency to begin negotiations on a final package with the European Parliament.

Farmers need a stable CAP framework around which to plan their businesses over the next few years. Today’s agreement is the first step in agreeing that framework.

“I am also pleased that this general approach provides for an ambitious vision of a CAP that is in tune with the Ireland and Europe’s needs and ensures that member states maximise opportunities in the period ahead.

“It will support farm incomes while helping us build a sustainable agriculture sector contributing to the EU Green Deal.’’