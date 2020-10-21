United Feeds appoints 3 new staff to ruminant nutrition team

Northern Ireland agricultural feed firm United Feeds has taken on three new members of staff to bolster its ruminant nutrition team.

Kathryn Clingen, from Ballynahinch in Co. Down, has been appointed by United Feeds to the position of ruminant nutrition advisor in Co. Down.

An agricultural technology graduate from Queen’s University Belfast, she has a strong interest in agriculture and animal nutrition.

As part of her degree studies, Kathryn spent some time working on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, USA as well as spending some months at a local feed business in Northern Ireland and also in the dairy youngstock research department at AFBI, Hillsborough.

New formulator

Matt Bourne, from Buckinghamshire, will cross the water to become United Feeds’ new formulator and nutritionist.

Bourne (pictured above) studied a BSc in Animal Science at the University of Nottingham before taking a year out, where he spent time in Tanzania, working on agricultural and health projects. Following this he returned to Nottingham, to study a MSc in animal nutrition.

During his MSc, he worked on a local dairy farm and has a keen interest in ruminant nutrition, focusing his dissertation on, reducing dry matter losses of silage production to improve whole farm feed efficiency.

He looks forward to applying what he has learned to his new role with United Feeds and the opportunities the role provides.

The third new addition, Magherafelt man Stephen Watterson (pictured above) will become the firm’s new ruminant nutrition advisor for Co. Tyrone.

After completing his studies at CAFRE Greenmount, Watterson spent some years working on local dairy farms before taking on a senior unit manager role with Almarai in Saudi Arabia where he managed a 22,000 cow herd.

On his return to Northern Ireland, Watterson spent his time off the home dairy farm in working in sales within the local farm supply sector.