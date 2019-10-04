Over 100,000 pumpkins to be sold in SuperValu outlets this Halloween

SuperValu has today, Friday, October 4, outlined that it anticipates to sell over 100,0000 Irish pumpkins, helping families celebrate a spooky Halloween.

The pumpkins – which will be available in SuperValu stores nationwide from next Friday, October 11 – will retail from €2.

Also, for the first time this year, ‘Casper’ and ‘Snowball’ white pumpkins will be available in outlets nationwide.

The ‘ghost pumpkins’ are expertly grown by Julian Hughes of Hughes Farm, Barronsknock, in Co. Kilkenny.

Julian Hughes, a pumpkin grower, commented: “We are pleased to partner with SuperValu again this year to bring our pumpkin harvest to customers all over the country.

Advertisement

“We are committed to quality and customers can expect the very best of hand-harvested pumpkins at frighteningly good value in stores over the coming weeks.”

Martin Kelleher, managing director, SuperValu, said: “Demand continues to grow for this Halloween staple and we are delighted to be able to provide SuperValu customers with the quality and value they expect once again this Halloween.”

According to a statement from the retailer: “SuperValu serves over 2.6 million customers every week and has 220 stores nationwide.

Together, with its retail partners, SuperValu employs approximately 14,500 colleagues, making it one of the state’s largest private-sector employers.

Concluding, the retailer noted it “sources from over 1,800 Irish food producers and continues to source locally wherever possible which helps to sustain 30,000 jobs in the Irish economy”.