Over 1.8 million cattle were sold through Irish livestock marts in 2023, a slight increase of just over 2,000 head on the number of cattle sold at the mart in 2022.

Latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show 1,817,616 head of cattle were sold at marts in 2023, while 95,322 head of cattle returned home unsold from the mart in 2023.

While the number of cattle sold at the mart increased slightly in 2023, the number of cattle being sold privately fell in 2023.

The table below gives an overview of the number of cattle sold and returned home by provence and by month in 2023:

January 1873471023980755455698391114239999,4252,703
February34926183737155155382760199317078751171,9196,134
March   364292158489641850122603349920354914228,3508,421
April   3859128375016124011178143652219661171228,53210,061
May     26932230238059220978240282514460933157,6918,269
June    130581358228061460403861736746370083,7135,254
July    140001565234591697430042209861571789,0786,188
August  188311777252171644429362207888278495,8666,412
September446533489401912370768032971185901284180,23710,114
October 6301761735841037981005255128238201634245,77216,733
November418813530389902376640803104163681284161,31910,294
December158321497190411176327741552806751475,7144,739
Total366,88429,233426,43323,289847,49431,715176,80511,0851,817,61695,322
Total396,117449,722879,209187,8901,912,938
Source: DAFM

DAFM figures show farm-to-farm cattle movements in 2023 totalled 1,391,146 head, a drop of almost 20,800 head on the number of cattle sold from farm-to-farm in 2022.

The largest number of cattle were sold at Irish marts in October of 2023 at over 245,000 head followed by March and April with over 228,000 head sold at the mart in each of these months.

As the table above indicates, October also had the largest volume of cattle returning home from the marts unsold with over 16,000 cattle going through mart rings unsold that month.

