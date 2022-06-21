An outstanding Holstein cow carried the day at this year’s Ballymena Show – an event that attracted a tremendous turnout of livestock.

Damm Fitz Beth, from the Lisburn-based Damm Herd of the Simpson family, started her day by winning the Holstein breed championship at the event. She then progressed to scooping the Interbreed dairy title.

The last class of the afternoon saw her in the ring with the Beef Interbreed winner, to determine the overall Champion of the Show.

Pedigree Holstein

Judge Brian Weatherup, from Fife in Scotland, told Agriland:

“She is a tremendous young cow. I couldn’t fault her. She has tremendous breed character and also has the scope to produce large quantities of milk over many lactations.”

David Simpson was the man charged with the responsibility of managing Fitz Beth in the ring. He commented: “We have a robotic milking system at home. This means that we get detailed performance updates on each animal within the herd on a daily basis.

“The cow gave almost 13,000L of milk during her first lactation. She is currently 275 days into her second lactation, and will calve for the third time in November.

“Fitz Beth is currently giving 48L of milk/day; she peaked at 65L.”

Looking ahead, the Damm herd will be well represented at the Summer Sizzler pedigree Holstein sale taking place on July 3.

“We will be offering the heifer in-milk champion from this year’s Balmoral Show at the event,” David confirmed.

Beef Interbreed

Meanwhile Co. Donegal judge, Pat McClean, was extremely happy with his Beef Interbreed champion at Ballymena Show 2022.

The animal in question was a tremendous Limousin heifer bred and exhibited by Connor and Ryan Muholland, from Glenavy in Co. Antrim.

Deerpark Saffron was born on February 7, 2021. She was sired by Gerrygullinane Glen.

“The heifer is a tremendous example of the Limousin breed,” confirmed McClean. “She has tremendous style and class.”

According to Connor Muholland, the heifer will be settled in-calf later in the autumn.

“She is having a tremendous show season,” he confirmed. “Saffron was selected as the Reserve Interbreed champion at Lurgan Show.”

Sheep

Meanwhile, the 2022 show season just continues to improve for Co. Down Suffolk sheep breeder Mark Priestly.

His shearling ewe won the Sheep Interbreed championship at Ballymena, following-on from its sweeping-of-the boards at Armagh last week.

Interbreed judge, Iain Minto from Biggar in Lanarkshire, confirmed that his champion has true Suffolk character, amazing stature and all-round presence.

He added: “The standard of sheep taking part in this year’s show was tremendous, right across the board.

“I would like to congratulate all of the breeders taking part.”

The young Suffolk shearling truly stood out from the other sheep that lined up for the interbreed class at Armagh. But according to Mark Priestly, it’s time to give the young animal a rest.

“The priority now is to get her in-lamb,” he said.