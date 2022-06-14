A truly impressive Suffolk shearling ewe took all the accolades at this year’s Armagh Show, held in Gosford Forest Park.

Exhibited by Co. Down breeder Mark Priestly, the animal in question won its breed title and then went on to scoop the interbreed championship at the show.

The event attracted a tremendous turnout of sheep.

Interbreed judge, Elizabeth McAllister, confirmed that her champion has true Suffolk character, amazing stature and all-round presence.

“The standard of sheep taking part in this year’s show was tremendous, right across the board,” she said.

The young Suffolk shearling truly stood out from the other sheep that lined-up for the interbreed class.

Cattle at Armagh Show

Meanwhile, in the cattle rings, both the Simmental and Hereford breeds enjoyed a great day out, as Armagh hosted their respective national championships.

However, all other breeds were well represented on the day, as was confirmed courtesy of the packed show ring that characterised the final parade of stock at the show.

Co. Fermanagh Simmental breeder Pat Kelly won both his respective breed and, subsequently, Armagh’s Beef Interbreed championship with the September 2020-heifer Ashland Topaz Lopez.

Home bred, she was sired by the 14,000gns Saltire Impressive. The heifer is out of the Ashland Brandy daughter, Ashland Topaz 2nd.

Last month Lopez was selected as the Balmoral reserve interbreed beef champion.

“We are very happy with the progress made by the heifer to date,” Pat Kelly confirmed. “Our plan is to get her in-calf over the coming months.”

The reserve beef interbreed award at Armagh was secured by Randalstown breeder James Alexander with an eye catching Jalex Limousin heifer.

There was strong competition in the dairy rings throughout the day at Armagh Show. Both the Holstein and Interbreed championships were won by Stewartstown breeder Jason Booth with an excellent second calving cow, Sterndale Fitzlambda Airy.

Dairy judge, Philip Jones from Co. Wexford, described his champion as a young cow with tremendous potential.

He said:

“The turnout of milking and youngstock was excellent. Northern Ireland is home to a tremendous selection of elite black and white blood lines at the present time.”

Jason Booth confirmed that his champion gave birth to a heifer calf some weeks ago, which has been entered for the Summer Sizzler sale on Saturday, July 2.

That event will take place on the Ballymena farm of Andrew Kennedy.