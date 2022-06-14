Today (Tuesday, June 14), Revenue has published its latest List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

It lists persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

The list also includes people in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

This list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period ending March 31, 2022. Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue’s debt collection and enforcement procedures.

List of Tax Defaulters

Among the penalty amounts imposed by the courts was €144,897.98 on Liam McMahon, a farmer from Lacky Road, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh.

The penalty was determined with regard to under-declaration of income tax.

Meanwhile, John Prendergast, a farmer from Knockbridge, Dundalk in Co. Louth, received a penalty of €1,250 for failure to lodge income tax returns.

Farmer, publican and grocer Christopher Walsh from Rosmuc, Co. Galway, received a penalty of €8,000 for also failing to lodge income tax returns.

In terms of the misuse of marked mineral oil (agri-diesel), a penalty of €5,000 was imposed on Seamus Clarke, a farmer from Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow for two charges.

Also receiving a penalty for the misuse of marked mineral oil was Ballynoe Agri Services Ltd., of Ballynoe, Mallow, Co. Cork which the court determined should pay €2,500.

A penalty of €2,500 was also imposed on Michael John Clerkin, a farmer from Ballintogher, Co. Sligo for misuse of marked mineral oil.

Revenue Compliance Yield

According to Revenue, these published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

In the three-month period to March 31, 2022, a total of 331 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 13,567 Risk Management Interventions were settled, resulting in a yield of €2.218 billion in tax, interest, and penalties.