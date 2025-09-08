'Outdated' TB compensation ceilings costing farmers thousands - ICSA

With steady beef prices, questions are been asked of the current bovine tuberculosis (TB) compensation ceiling limits.

The ceilings were set in February 2023 as part of the Farm Market Valuation Scheme under the then Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

At the time when the ceiling cap was introduced, steer prices were quoted at €5.25/kg, while currently the same quality animal is worth €7.95/kg.

However, the 2023 ceiling means a farmer who losses a pedigree cow to TB can not have her valued above €5,000, which in 2025 would be considered low for some pedigree animals.

Animal Type Ceiling per animal Pedigree cows & pedigree in calf heifers €5,000 each Three pedigree stock bulls allowed in the same breakdown episode €5,000 each Any other individual bovine animal €3,000 each Current ceilings per animal

When a herd goes down with TB, an independent valuer comes to inspect the reactors, the valuator prices them and the valuation will be sent to the farmer pending approval prior to slaughter.

Once a valuation has been agreed by both parties, the animals are removed for slaughter.

Once slaughtered, the factory will send DAFM a receipt detailing the salvage value of the animal, which the department must subtract from the valuation before providing the farmers with the remainder value subject to the ceiling limits.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that this average top-up compensation payment is currently €1,540.61.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) general secretary, Hugh Farrell said that 80% percent of the animals going down are worth current market value, adding that they should be getting paid their full worth not their 2023 worth.

Farrell added: "Who are they to decide what an animal is worth?

"Animals worth €4,000 to €5,000 should not be going for €3,000."

ICSA Animal Health & Welfare chair John Barron recently said that an urgent increase in compensation rates is needed.

Barron stated: “Too many farmers are losing out because the market value of their stock far exceeds the current outdated caps.

"It is unacceptable that farmers should be left to carry major losses when it comes to the valuations of their stock."

A spokesperson for DAFM stated that as part of the work of the TB Forum, a financial working group was established to review the financial modelling of various elements of the Bovine TB Eradication programme.

The department stated that this group agreed on the ceilings which were put in 2023 as well as expanding the eligibility criteria under the income supplement and hardship grant schemes.

The department added that expenditure at the end of Q2 2025 was €52.01m, with on farm market valuations increasing by 22% when compared to Q2 2024.

The DAFM spokesperson said that these valuations have led to the increase in TB programme expenditure over the last three years.

However, the department added that the focus of the programme is on reducing the levels of disease, which will reduce the impact of TB and as well the cost of the programme which has risen to over €100 million in 2024.