‘Oscars of the Dairy World’ winners to be announced during Late Late Show

11 dairy farming families representing 11 dairy co-ops nationwide have reached the finals of the 2020 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of the Dairy World’, acknowledge and celebrate the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming with a focus on milk quality, animal welfare and sustainable farming practices, according to Ornua and the NDC.

Every year, the finalists gather with their families and are celebrated at a special awards ceremony in Dublin.

Given this year’s constraints and to ensure the achievements of these families are recognised, the finalists will be showcased, and the winner revealed, on nationwide television during a three-minute special extended ad break of the Late Late Show on Friday, October 30.

Catherine & Edward Bowe, Co. Tipperary, nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op;

Eamon Cormican, Co. Galway, nominated by Arrabawn Co-op;

Nigel Daunt and family, Co. Cork, nominated by Bandon Co-op;

Stanley and Tanya Graham, Co. Cavan, nominated by Lakeland Dairies Co-op;

Jerry Keohane, Co. Cork, nominated by Barryroe Co-op;

Fiachra and Mary Liston, Co. Limerick, nominated by Kerry Agribusiness Co-op;

Denis, Nora and Michael Lordan, Co. Cork, nominated by Dairygold Co-op;

William and Dan O’Donovan, Co. Cork nominated by Drinagh Co-op;

Thomas Junior, Thomas and Mary O’Grady, Co. Kildare, nominated by Glanbia Co-op;

William Stack, Co. Kerry, nominated by North Cork Creameries Co-op; and

Richard Starrett, Co. Donegal, nominated by Aurivo Co-op.

The Late Late Show will be a “fitting platform” to announce the winner of the 2020 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, the organisers say.

Commenting on the announcement, John Jordan, CEO of Ornua, said: ‘It is now more important than ever to acknowledge the community of farming families who have worked really hard and shown great resilience in keeping quality, nutritious dairy in our fridges despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020.”

All farming finalists undergo a detailed assessment by an expert judging panel based on milk quality test results, technical reports spanning 12 months and evidence of sustainable and animal welfare on-farm practices.

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC, said:

Irish dairy is renowned globally for being grass-based, high-quality and low-emissions with the most efficient production system in Europe.