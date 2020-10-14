First ever grass-fed Irish beef TV campaign launched in UK

A major UK marketing campaign placing grass-fed Irish beef in the spotlight is being launched by Bord Bia this autumn.

According to the Irish food board, the aim of the campaign is to drive awareness of Irish grass-fed beef’s premium qualities and Ireland’s unique grass-fed production systems.

Launching today (Wednesday, October 14), this is the first ever TV campaign by Bord Bia in the UK and will run during the month of October.

Bord Bia says that the It’s All Right Here ad, which is being aired across high-profile ITV breakfast shows, will target families across the UK who enjoy beef and are looking for premium, great tasting and sustainable produced grass-fed beef. Ireland’s beef exports to the UK were valued at almost €850 million in 2019.

Commenting, Emmet Doyle, GB meat market specialist with Bord Bia, said: “This campaign is a timely opportunity to showcase Ireland’s high standards in grass-fed production systems and highlight the tradition and care of Irish farmers with consumers across the UK.

“It enables us to showcase the commonalities between British and Irish beef, and how Ireland continues to be the perfect source of premium quality and delicious tasting grass fed beef.”

The campaign is being released in parallel with the launch of Bord Bia’s new Grass-Fed Standard for Beef in the UK this month.

The Grass-Fed Standard, Bord Bia says, is the world’s first independently verified standard on a national scale, which allows Irish processors to track and verify the percentage of grass consumed in the diet of Irish beef herds.

The Grass Fed model will use data collected during the ISO-accredited Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) – Bord Bia’s quality assurance scheme on Irish farms – at on-farm audits to determine the grass-fed status of each participating herd.