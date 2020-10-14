Dairygold announces Harvest 2020 grain prices

Dairygold has become the first co-op to announce harvest grain prices for 2020 today (October 14).

The Munster based co-op will pay base prices of €157/t for green feed barley and €183/t for green feed wheat which was delivered in the harvest of 2020. It should be noted that these prices include the premium for minimum purchase terms.

Dairygold’s base grain prices for Harvest 2020 (including premium): Feed barley – €157/t;

Feed wheat – €183/t;

Oats – €152/t;

Malting barley – €187/t;

Beans – €210/t;

Oilseed rape – €360/t.

The prices reflect the recent positivity in grain markets which has seen wheat and barley prices in Europe climb since harvest time.

Advertisement

While wheat area was lower this season, those who planted were rewarded as feed wheat came in €26/t higher than feed barley.

Meeting malting barley specifications was a struggle for many this season, but growers who reached the required quality standards in Dairygold will be paid €30/t over the feed barley price.

The company’s commitment to protein crops is also evident with a base price of €210/t being paid for beans.

Grain prices in Europe

On the continent last week, dried feed barley (delivered Rouen) was trading at a spot price of €176/t. Free-on-board (FOB) Creil malting barley was at €180/t, while corn (FOB Bordeaux) was trading at €177/t.