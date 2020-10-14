Kerry announces milk price…and its latest forward price scheme
Kerry Group has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for September supplies – with the group also announcing details for its latest forward price scheme.
In a statement earlier today (Wednesday, October 14), a spokesperson for the group said:
Our Kerry Group base price for September milk Supplies is 31c/L including VAT.
“Based on average September milk solids, the price return including vat and bonuses is 37.232c/L,” the spokesperson added.
Turning to the group’s latest forward pricing initiative, the Kerry Agribusiness Forward Price Scheme 17, the firm’s representative said:
“Kerry Agribusiness Forward Price Scheme 17 will be available to milk suppliers for online application today, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2:00pm and will close at 2:00pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.”
The maximum volume that can be applied for is 30% of a supplier’s annual contracted milk volume.
Kerry Group is the third dairy processor to reveal its September milk price, following the announcements yesterday of prices from Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia Ireland.