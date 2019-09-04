Ornua lowers PPI index for August milk

The Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) has lowered in index for the month of August, according to the dairy exporter.

Revealed by Ornua this morning, Wednesday, September 4, the PPI for August 2019 is 103.5, adjusted down from 104.0 in July.

The August index converts to 30.8c/L, including VAT, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/L, the cooperative added.

The adjustment for August reflects weaker butter and cheese prices, partially off-set by improved powder prices, according to a spokesperson for Ornua.

GDT index slide

Meanwhile, yesterday, Tuesday, September 3, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index seen another slight decrease at its latest auction.

Yesterday’s tender – Event 243 – concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 0.4%, with an average price of US$3,202.

Lasting three minutes short of the two-hour mark, the event saw 197 bidders participate across 13 rounds, with 153 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 39,589MT of product was sold on the day.

AMF index down 1.5%, average price US$4,988/MT;

Butter index unchanged, average price US$4,029/MT;

BMP index up 3.4%, average price US$2,476/MT;

Ched index down 0.8%, average price US$3,827/MT;

LAC index down 0.9%, average price US$729/MT;

RenCas index up 4.6%, average price US$6,632/MT;

SMP index up 0.7%, average price US$2,500/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 0.8%, average price US$3,076/MT;

Both butter and rennet casein recorded strong performances today, with index increases of 3.4% and 4.6% respectively, proving to be the most dramatic movements in index at the tender. Key results:

Skimmed milk powder (SMP) also recorded a slight rise of 0.7%.

All other products recorded relatively minor falls in index, except butter, which held steady, unchanged, and sweet whey powder (SWP) which, once again, was not available at the event.