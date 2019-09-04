Creed announces extension to €100 million BEAM application

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has today Wednesday, September 4, extended the closing date for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) and outlined plans for further supports to assist farmers in making their BEAM applications online.

The online application process was opened on August 19 and was scheduled to close on Sunday, September 8 of but this has been extended to midnight on Sunday, September 15.

Commenting on his announcement, Minister Creed said: “I am delighted to see that a large number of farmers have already applied online for this key support.

Some 20,000 farmers have already submitted their applications but there are over 70,000 farmers who are potentially eligible for a payment and I have decided to extend the deadline to facilitate applications from as many of these as possible.

“I also want to ensure that my department is in a position to make payments to applicants at the earliest possible date and therefore I would urge eligible farmers to make their application by the new deadline.”

In addition to the deadline extension the minister also announced a number of online clinics that his department will be providing in the run up to the closing date.

The Minister added “In recent years, my department has put in place online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their application there and then.

These clinics proved very popular with farmers for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application and I am happy to announce that the same service is being extended for BEAM.”

076-1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc;

076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BEAM application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to enquire about the one-to-one clinics. Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at:

Concluding, Minister Creed said: “I am keenly aware that all farmers are dealing with very challenging circumstances at present and in particular beef farmers.

This scheme will provide some additional income support and I encourage anyone who is eligible to apply.”

The department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers every weekday from now until the BEAM closing date.