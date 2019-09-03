Four calves survive quintuplet birth in Kerry

Four bull calves were born – and survived – to one cow, while a fifth bull calf died, in an extremely rare quintuplet birth in Co. Kerry.

The calves were born on the farm of Patrick Howard, in Currow, between Castleisland and Farranfore on Saturday, August 31.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Patrick said his neighbours have been arriving “in droves” to see the calves.

Patrick explained to the Kerry-based station that he had had twins on the farm previously, but had never expected this.

As far as names are concerned, the calves will have to wait a couple of weeks to be christened…providing the Kerry footballers defy the odds themselves and beat Dublin in the All-Ireland Final replay on Saturday, September 14.

“We’ll call them after the Kerry team. Kerry played so well we couldn’t just pick four so we’ll have to pull the names out of a hat,” said Patrick.

“One didn’t make it, but the other four are flying,” Patrick he explained.

“I had to give her a bit of assistance to get out the first calf. She got out two of them and we got them up and got them going. I knew she wasn’t too happy in herself, so she went down again and had another one. We said ‘three, that should be it’.”

But it wasn’t it.

As Patrick explained to Radio Kerry: “We were bedding the calves and all that stuff and next thing I see her going again. Four. Got him out no problem. We said surely this is it.

“My wife came out and said that cow still isn’t right. The next thing out pops another lad but unfortunately he didn’t make it,” Patrick said.

He added that there was “no sign” that this was going to happen.