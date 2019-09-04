Ireland takes 2 silvers at World Ploughing

Ireland won two silver medals at the World Ploughing Championships this weekend. John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey took second place in their respective codes of the two-furrow reversible and two-furrow conventional plough classes.

The pair were competing at the World Ploughing Contest in Baudette, Minnesota, US.

Eamonn Tracey – from Co. Carlow – won silver place representing Ireland with an outstanding performance in the conventional class and John Whelan – from Co. Wexford – also secured second place in the reversible class.

Managing director of the National Ploughing Association, Anna May McHugh, stated after the victory: “This is a fantastic win for both men and Irish ploughing as a whole.

“Since winning the nationals last year, the men have been working hard on preparing for the worlds in the US and all their effort has paid off.

They have done their country extremely proud. Congratulations and a very well done to both.

General Secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation, Anna Marie McHugh, also commented on the success: “Ireland has always been highly respected internationally in terms of producing ‘ploughmen’ to compete on the world stage.

Advertisement

“However, Eamonn and John in particular are held in extremely high esteem, not only in Ireland, but across the international ploughing community. Another great result such as this for both men further adds to their global reputation as masters in their field.”

This year, the team from the Republic of Ireland was coached by Matthew Simms from Co. Donegal. DJ McHugh from Co. Laois also travelled as a judge. Kverneland once again sponsored the team this year at the event.