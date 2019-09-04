Facilitation of Athleague inspection ‘a positive outcome’

Kepak has described the agreement between protesters and management at Kepak Athleague to accommodate the inspection by Chinese officials at the Co. Roscommon factory today, Wednesday, September 4, as “a positive outcome”.

A statement issued by Kepak this morning said the meat processor “appreciates the efforts made by the mediator in the interests of the industry”.

Should Chinese export approval be achieved it would be extremely beneficial to local farmer suppliers in the long term as it will provide access to this fast growing market.

In an effort to ensure that Kepak Athleague could be audited by the Chinese audit team – who are currently in Ireland – and that livestock would be available to facilitate this audit, management met with a mediator.

During this mediation it was clarified by Kepak that while all cattle were prevented from entering the site on Monday morning, the Chinese audit team were not prevented from doing so – contrary to some reports.

As a result of this mediation, the Chinese audit will proceed as 150 cattle and 1,000 sheep sourced from local farmers will now be presented for processing this morning Wednesday, September 4.

Protestors have agreed that they will ensure the safe entry to the site – of both the livestock and the Chinese audit team which will allow the audit to take place.

Producer organisations

Meanwhile, the Beef Plan Movement is in the final stages of officially establishing its new producer organisation under the registered name ‘Irish Beef Producers’.

The statement from Kepak explained: “Kepak has a long track record in dealing with producer organisations (POs)”.

Concluding, the statement confirmed: “Once the protestors have established their own PO as a legitimate entity, the company will be happy to engage with their representatives similarly”.