Origin Enterprises, the Dublin-headquartered international agronomy services group, has today (Wednesday, March 22) announced the appointment of Pamela Powell to its board.

Powell will take up her role as an independent non-executive director from April 3, 2023.

The 59-year-old has a wealth of international executive experience, having spent 20 years in senior positions at Unilever and SABMiller.

She is currently a non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee of UK food company Cranswick plc.

Powell previously held a number of other directorships in the UK food, beverage and farming industries, including at Premier Foods plc and A.G. Barr plc.

She has also served on the boards of a number of education and arts charities and holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in the US.

Commenting on the appointment, chair of Origin, Gary Britton said: “Following a comprehensive recruitment process for the appointment of a new non-executive director, I am delighted to welcome Pam to the board.

“Her executive expertise and track record in organisational strategy implementation, together with her strong board experience, makes her an excellent addition to the board.

“We look forward to her contribution as we continue to progress the group’s strategic ambitions and build a model for sustainable growth and value creation for all our stakeholders,” he said.

Origin Enterprises provides specialist advice, inputs and digital solutions to promote sustainable land use.

The group operates in Ireland, the UK, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Origin reported revenues of €1.18 billion for the six months to the end of January compared to corresponding results of €877.1 million for 2022.

The group, which has five key business divisions, also reported a jump in interim pre-tax profits from €7.6 million in 2022 to €13.3 million of the half-year ended January 2023.