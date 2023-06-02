Origin Enterprises, the Dublin-headquartered international agronomy services group, has today (Friday, June 2) announced the acquisition of British Hardwood Tree Nursery (BHT).

BHT is a specialist wholesale supplier of bare root trees, shrubs, hedgerow plants and planting accessories in the UK.

The company supplies the forestry, farming, estate management, corporate and landscaping sectors.

BHT’s bare root trees, shrubs and hedging plants are grown by select UK growers, using seed with from the UK where available.

Operating out of its headquarters in Lincolnshire, the company has a nationwide delivery network across the UK.

Origin

Commenting on the announcement, Sean Coyle, chief executive of Origin Enterprises said: “The addition of British Hardwood Tree Nursery complements recent acquisitions and further strengthens the group’s amenity, environmental and ecological portfolio.

“Tree planting will continue to play an important role to help tackle climate change and restore biodiversity.

“We welcome British Hardwood Tree Nursery to the group and look forward to working with the team, utilising their expertise in offering planting advice, horticulture and the supply of quality plants,” he said.

Origin reported revenues of €1.18 billion for the six months to the end of January compared to corresponding results of €877.1 million for 2022.

In March, Origin announced the acquisition of Neo Environmental Limited.

Neo is a multi-disciplinary consultancy business that provides planning, environmental and technical advice to a range of clients, primarily in the energy and infrastructure sectors across the UK and Ireland.

The company, which has been in operation for the past 10 years, has worked on over 800 projects to date.