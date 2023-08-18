The Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) requires changes to allow cattle to be housed in existing slatted sheds without straw bedding, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

According to the ICSA, the shortage of straw – due to weather-related challenges in the tillage harvest this year – will result in a lack of bedding for cattle on organic farms.

Under the OFS, cattle, when housed, must have suitable bedding, and straw is the most widely-used method to provide this bedding.

Fergal Byrne, the association’s organics chairperson, said that this requirement is a potential barrier to farmers taking up organic farming.

“We have lots of ambition when it comes to targets for organic farming, but there are barriers to making that transition and these barriers need to be addressed,” he said.

He added: “For many livestock farmers one of the biggest barriers is the fact that…straw must be used as bedding.

“This is a real impediment for many due to the scarcity of straw and massive cost associated to converting yards and sheds to suit the [Organic Farming Scheme],” Byrne said.

According to the ICSA organics chairperson, a shortage of straw predicted for later in the year “needs to focus minds on these challenges”.

“Weather conditions have been very unfavourable, leading to lower yields, so we know straw is going to be in short supply and it is likely to be expensive too,” Byrne said.

He added: “We also know that many cattle and sheep farmers are in dire straits financially due to high input costs and relentless processor price cuts, so it makes sense to do everything we can to make switching to organics that bit more achievable.”

Byrne acknowledged that any changes that could be made to the OFS are limited by EU rules, but also said that changes could be made that would be in line with these rules.

“While there are limitations on what we can do because of EU regulations on organic production there is the scope at a national level to make these changes.

“We need more farmers choosing to farm organically and removing the obstacles that are preventing farmers from switching must be a priority,” Byrne added.