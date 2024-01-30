Assuming everything goes according to plan up at Stormont, Northern Ireland could have a new agriculture minister within days.

Traditionally, the position has been held by a representative of ether Sinn Féin or the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

As both parties having a large rural voting base, it is unlikely this scenario will change as we look to the future.

Agriculture minister

If Sinn Féin push for the position then the betting money would be on Declan McAleer.

The Co. Tyrone man is a former chair of Stormont’s agriculture committee. He has worked diligently on behalf of agriculture, across the board, for a number of years.

More importantly, he is well respected across Northern Ireland’s political divide.

If the DUP angle for the farming portfolio, it is more difficult to predict who might be nominated for the position.

The party’s agricultural talisman is Edwin Poots. Indeed, the Lisburn man held the position of agriculture minister in the last Stormont Executive. Edwin Poots

However, it is being speculated that Edwin Poots could be appointed to the position of speaker in a new Stormont Assembly.

This may well leave an opportunity for the DUP’s current agriculture and rural affairs spokesperson, William Irwin.

The Co. Armagh dairy farmer was appointed to this position 12 months ago.

He would be regarded as very much “a farmers’ man”, with a strong interest in production agriculture.

Northern Ireland

Agriculture is unique within Northern Ireland in being regarded as an industry within which everyone involved, irrespective of political background, puts their shoulder to the wheel.

So it may well be the case of all the parties at Stormont promptly agreeing a way forward for the industry.

In many ways, the aftermath of Brexit is a side show for the farming sectors, particularly as London agrees to maintain a strong degree of alignment with Brussels, where product standards are concerned.

The “great win for farming and food” has already been achieved: agri-food exporters based out of Northern Ireland have unfettered access to both the UK and EU markets.

But challenges still remain. The first is the full implementation of Northern Ireland’s Climate Change Act, the measures within which will have a direct bearing on future farming practices.

There is also a need to secure a realistic farm support budget for the future. Current spending is restricted to £300 million annually, a figure that remains in play until the end of the of the current parliamentary term at Westminster.

However, there is universal acceptance that London will have to boost this figure significantly if farm incomes in Northern Ireland are to be maintained, never mind boosted.