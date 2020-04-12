Opinion: Mocking or knocking our institutions needs to stop…

By Eddie Downey, former president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA)

Listening to Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, announce that the Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until May 5, it’s clear to me how we can manage this crisis to effect the best outcome for our country.

Number one must be the health sector, the carers and the sick.

Farming too is regarded as an essential service, rightly so. However, there are major threats and challenges to be faced.

To overcome the significant difficulties ahead we need: the best marketing experts; safe and sound science; good, research-based advice; and proven, reliable technological information.

Only then will we emerge from this crisis as part of a strong and vibrant open economy.

However, in recent times, I have watched – in shock and disappointment – as wave after wave of abuse and malicious information have been thrown at our vital institutions, namely: Bord Bia; Teagasc; and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

As a former board member, I was there when the Origin Green concept was developed. A concept that today underpins our vital image as we market our beef, lamb, milk, pigs and poultry across the world.

Surely, now is the time that we need to protect and harness this image more than ever before.

While on the Teagasc board, nitrates was a major issue. Nevertheless, Teagasc stuck resolutely to pursuing a science-based solution and, backed by solid research, this view held sway in Europe.

I am confident that a similar science-based, research-backed approach will deliver a workable solution to climate change for Irish and European farmers.

But, let’s be clear, emotion has no place in these negotiations.

Petty squabbles

As a poultry producer and cattle farmer I have, without doubt, benefited from what can be achieved by good, reliable, genetic information.

The ICBF has collected this information and presented it in a workable formation for farmers and breeders to take maximum advantage – and more of this is needed.

As new money is introduced over the coming Covid-19 recovery period our Government must ensure that small businesses – including farming – can avail of finance to rebuild at reasonable rates.

The EU must address food security seriously; short-term market supports must be put in place.

But, to be frank, the mocking or knocking of our institutions needs to stop.

We need to encourage and acknowledge their successes – and deal with their failings in-house in order to build strength at all levels. Do not undermine them.

Petty squabbles over a misprinted labelling; or objecting to EU beef (Polish) being imported to the UK has a hollow ring when we are the enemy in UK farmers’ eyes.

Remember, when EU support is needed we will turn to our Polish compatriots in negotiations at European Commission level.

And, it is my hope that, when the Beef Market Taskforce returns to the table to deal with the fallout, it must work in a spirit of openness and common purpose (as the Beef Forum did in 2014) to protect our markets and keep our products moving.