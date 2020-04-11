Beef kill dips below 30,000 head

The number of cattle slaughtered in Irish beef plants fell last week. While the total figure amounted to 30,731 head, it must be noted that this includes some 1,368 calves.

While supplies were predicted to tighten, demand has also taken a hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. All categories of stock decreased last week bringing the total number of cattle slaughtered to 29,363 head.

Starting with young bulls, the number of these animals fell by 304 head to 2,479 head, while aged bulls decreased by 171 head.

Moving to steers, the total number of bullocks amounted to 11,261 head which represents a decrease of 784 head, while the number of heifers bought by beef processors was 9,389 head – a fall of 1,100 head.

The category which witnessed the largest drop was cows with some 6,770 head slaughtered – a drop of 1,110 head.

Advertisement

Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending April 5): Young bulls: 2,479 head (-304 head or -11%);

Bulls: 515 head (-171 head or -24%);

Steers: 11,261 head (-784 head or -6.5%);

Cows: 5,660 head (-1,110 head or -16%);

Heifers: 9,389 head (-1,100 head or -10%);

Total: 29,363 head (-4,931 head or -14%).

Over 509,000 cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland this year – an increase of 3,483 head when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Throughput increases have been witnessed in the steer and heifer categories. However, young bull, aged bull and cow throughput have declined. The young bull and cow categories are running 20,600 head and 5,189 respectively behind 2019 levels.