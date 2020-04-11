Online livestock buying and selling popular with farmers

As the battle against Covid-19 intensifies, the agricultural sector goes on and there has been a marked increase in the number of farmers moving online to buy and sell cattle.

During the week, a number of marts held virtual auctions online and these have been deemed a major success. One of the latest events to move online is the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association’s pedigree bull sale, which will take place on Friday, April 24.

While these sales are welcome news for farmers, online activity on livestock trading platforms have also continued to witness rapid growth.

One such platform is AgriLand’s sister site, Haystack. With no end to the strict Covid-19-related restrictions in sight, this platform will continue to provide a free service for farmers with livestock to sell.

As the breeding season looms fast, the number of pedigree bulls on offer has seen a huge jump, with a range of breeds available which would suit both dairy and suckler farmers.

Also, in recent weeks, the number of bulling heifers for sale on the site has increased dramatically as the breeding season approaches.

With Ireland experiencing warmer temperatures, grass growth has increased on farms across the country. There is a wide range of cattle suitable for grass on offer.

