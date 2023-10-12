Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Daragh O’Brien has defended his decision to remove four bird species from the open season for 2023 and 2024.

The open seasons order for birds allows for the hunting of certain bird species during an open season.

Following the amendment to the open season 2023-2024, the four bird types: scaup; pochard; goldeneye and pintail were removed from the open season list due to the large decline in their numbers in Ireland.

In response to a parliamentary question raised by Deputy Paul Murphy, the minster said he removed these species from the list to conserve them, as their population rate was declining, in comparison to the other species on the open season list.

The decision was also in line with Ireland’s obligations to safeguard threatened species, the minister said.

Murphy, a TD for People Before Profit Solidarity, asked “what was the reason that he (the minister), only removed four out of 15 amber- and red-list birds from the open season order; and if he will urgently act to end the persecution of all threatened species.

Minister O’Brien responded: “The fourth of the duck species was not retained because of the uncertainty around the effect of hunting this population due to its very small size, estimated to be 1,017 individuals.

“All other bird species and dates remain the same. My decision was based on consideration of the available scientific evidence, and with regard to the expert recommendations from the review of the public consultation.”

He stated that from 1994/9595 – 2019/2020 there has been an estimated decline of 89%, 79% and 67%, recorded.

The minister added that his decision was based on “scientific evidence and expert recommendations from review of public consultation”.

Birdwatch Ireland

According to Birdwatch Ireland, puffin and kittiwake are threatened globally and have declined significantly in Ireland which has put them onto the red list.

The red list contains species whose population has decreased rapidly with no recent recovery.

As the puffin and kittiwake are in decline, according to Birdwatch Ireland, “they may become extinct within the next 100 years”.