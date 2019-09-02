Open invite to see Lely robotic milking in action…in Co. Wexford

Lely Center Enniscorthy, in association with Bank of Ireland, will host a robotic milking open day on September, Wednesday 4, on the farm of Gerald and Henry Dunne, Merton, Bree, Enniscorthy Co. Wexford.

This open day will take place from 11.00am until 3:00pm and all are welcome to attend.

Attendees on the day will gain an insight into Gerald and Henry Dunne’s farm and their successful transition from parlour to robotic milking. With labour saving a huge driver for the father-son duo, three Lely Astronaut A5 milking robots were installed on the farm back in autumn 2018.

The system was commissioned in January 2019 and they have been milking up to 160 Holstein cows ever since.

Practical information

Along with viewing the Dunne’s enterprise, the Lely Center Enniscorthy yard design specialist and project co-ordinator Gavin Joyce will discuss topics including yard planning, design and choosing a system that best matches your individual farm.

In addition, the newly appointed and dedicated farm management support advisor Catherine Heffernan will also provide expert advice on the benefits of ‘free cow traffic’ on an indoor system, grassland management and paddock planning to help maximise a herd’s potential with automatic milking.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tom O’ Leary, general manager at Lely Center Enniscorthy, said: “This is set be a very informative and knowledgeable event with plenty of practical information for farmers on the day.

Our team have worked very closely with the Dunne family over the last number of months to ensure that they improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of their farming enterprise.

“Gerald and Henry are at the top of their game in terms of milk production and we are delighted to assist and help them achieve a more sustainable and profitable future.

“Our farm management support, yard designers and project co-ordinators who guide our customers before, during and after start-up will be available to answer any questions you may have.”

The farm is located at Eircode: Y21 EV18 and will be signposted from the main roads. Light refreshments will be served.

Contact

For more information, please contact David Redmond from the Lely Center Enniscorthy on: 087-2597861.