Social Farming Awareness Week will run from October 2-6, showcasing a range of social farms’ activities around the country.

There has been increasing interest in social farming from farmers, services and potential participants as a significant innovation in farming, health and social care, according to Helen Doherty, national social farming co-ordinator at Social Farming Ireland, which is based in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

“At the Ploughing Championships this year, more people than ever sought out and visited our stand, wanting to hear more about what social farming involves and the benefits if can offer to participants, farmers and rural communities,” she said.

Social Farming Ireland

The Social Farming Ireland team is involved in a variety of work to develop social farming in this country.

“This includes mentoring and training social farmers, connecting with growing numbers of participants and services to offer this opportunity on ordinary family farms and ensuring that the supports delivered are meaningful, enjoyable and safe,” Helen said.

“Now people have a chance to visit active social farms and find out more ‘on the ground’ as part of Social Farming Awareness Week.”

Social farming is the practice of offering activity on family farms as a form of social support.

“The farm is not a specialised treatment farm. It remains a typical working farm where people in need of support can benefit from relationship building through everyday farm activities in a non-clinical environment,” Helen said. Violet Kavanagh

“It provides people who use health and social services with the opportunity for inclusion to increase self esteem and improve health and well-being.

“The Social Farming Ireland network provides all training, mentoring and support for farmer participants and those supporting them to get involved in social farming,” she said.

Social farming also benefits farm families by enhancing social inclusion and connecting farmers and participants with their communities, according to the national co-ordinator.

Open days start down south

On the open days, all of which start at 10:30a.m, there will be an opportunity to meet the farmer, have a farm walk, and meet other local social farmers and Social Farming Ireland staff.

“Whether you are a possible participant, support someone who might like to take part or are an interested farmer, this open day is a must,” Helen said.

The first farm opening its gates is in Co. Cork on Monday (October 2) is O’Mahony’s farm near Carrigaline. Louise farms alongside her husband and three children in a scenic setting with a slew of activities for participants.

“There are horses, cattle, sheep, goats, hens, ducks, dogs and a peacock. The family places a strong emphasis on making life as stress-free and pleasant as possible for the animals,” Helen said.

Louise is also an avid baker and sharing her skills makes for an enjoyable shared activity for participants who are interested or on a wet day. Louise and her family are new to social farming and are excited to welcome participants to their farm.

Those interested in attending can contact Social Farming Ireland.

The second open day is in Co. Kilkenny on the farm of the Galway family who will share their social farming story on Tuesday (October 3).

Richard and Áine have an organic farm in a peaceful spot near Thomastown. They farm beef cattle – including some rare breeds – and sheep but also share some ponies and alpacas with a neighbour. The alpacas are a particular favourite with all visitors.

There is also some woodland on the farm and a vegetable garden and traditional stone walls are another feature of this traditional mixed farm.

Richard and Áine are active in their local community. Áine is a teacher and member of the committee of the Camphill community. There are lots of everyday and seasonal activities on such a diverse farm including feeding the cattle, brushing the ponies, walking in and helping maintain the forest, scraping the yard and planting and tending to the vegetable garden.

Social farming in the west

On Wednesday (October 4) the Woods family near Crossmolina in Co. Mayo, will share their social farming story.

Alan has been a farmer his whole life, mainly with a suckler herd, including some pedigree Charolais but he has largely switched to dairying in the last number of years. The farm is located on the shores of Lough Conn and there is direct access via pathways to the shore line.

Alan and Vivian have long welcomed a range of visitors to the farm, from school groups to agricultural students from Mountbellew to friends from the ‘Home Share’ programme run by Western Care.

There is always an open door to neighbours and friends and Vivian is an enthusiastic baker of brown bread and scones. She also works on the Rural Social Scheme and along with Alan, is involved in community activities and events.

Social Farming is a natural extension of their love of the land, nature, farming and their interest in ensuring that lots of people get to experience this, regardless of their background. The busy farm provides different types of activities for participants as well as a space of welcome and social connection.

On Thursday (October 5), Violet Kavanagh and her son Stephen will open their farm near Tinahely, Co Wicklow, to share their social farming story. The farm has been in the Kavanagh family since 1960 and was originally part of a larger estate.

Their farm is nestled in the Wicklow mountains and they have a flock of 78 sheep. The sheep and the two loyal sheep dogs who tend to them and are very friendly and interact well with visitors. There are also six cats of various breeds.

The farm contains a peaceful 4ac preserved area with a running stream alongside a seating area. Farm activities centre on the care of the sheep, farm maintenance, collecting timber for winter, collecting berries and fruit and working in the polytunnel.

There are also opportunities for farm-based crafts like making St. Brigid’s crosses as well as cooking and jam-making.

“What Violet and Stephen offer is the opportunity to experience the rhythms and joys of day to day country life in a very real and meaningful way in a beautiful setting,” said Helen.

The week concludes in Co. Sligo where the Doherty family will showcase Quarryfield Farm near Bunninadden on Friday (October 6). Gerald, Kelly and Michael have a mixed farm where they keep horses, sheep, hens, ducks, two alpacas, two goats, two dogs and a pet pig.

Gerald has farmed his whole life while Kelly is a teacher and between them, they have lots of skills and knowledge to pass on to others.

“They have a long history of hosting people on the farm, including teenage foreign-language students every summer,” said Helen

“There is plenty of activity on the farm at all times of the year including feeding and checking the animals, grooming the horses, gardening, walking the alpacas, dosing the sheep, baking scones and repairing farm equipment and fences,” said Helen.

“The family has a great passion and enthusiasm for animals, farming and rural life which they love to share with others,” she said.

Advance booking for the open days is essential.