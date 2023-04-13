The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), in collaboration with Bord Gais Energy, will hold two online information meetings for farmers considering investing in solar PV to reduce costs on their farms.

The meetings will take place on Wednesday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 25, from 8:00p.m-9:00p.m.

Topics covered at the meetings will include an outlook for the energy market, what farmers should consider before investing in solar, information on Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) with respect to solar, and an overview of IFA and Bord Gais Energy's newly launched solar solution.

Online information meetings

IFA Environment Committee chair Paul O'Brien said: “Through speaking with farmers in recent months, it is clear that while there is huge interest in solar and its potential on Irish farms, there is also a lot of misinformation and uncertainty out there on this topic.

“Farmers are unsure what type of system might work for them and their business, if it represents good value for money in the medium- to long-term, and how to apply for the recently announced 60% TAMS grant now available for solar.

“The purpose of these events is to provide farmers with clear, accurate information that will help them decide if solar is right for them and the steps that need to happen to put it in place.

The IFA representative explained that it is often a longer process than people realise, and the TAMS deadline of June 16 is “fast approaching” for farmers who want to apply for the grant.

James Kelly, IFA director of organisation, added: “Our farmer members must have all the information they need before deciding whether or not to make this investment.

“We have been inundated with queries and decided to hold these meetings in response to this demand.”

Farmers wishing to attend the free online meetings, must register beforehand on the IFA website.