By Gordon Deegan

A Co. Clare farmer has appeared in court charged with drink driving and dangerous driving while driving his tractor.

At Ennis District Court, Padraig Malone (25) of Ballytarsna, Kilshanny in north Clare was charged with drink driving while driving his tractor at Calluragh East, Ennistymon on October 23, 2022.

Malone is also charged with dangerous driving his tractor on the same date at the same location.

The farmer also faces a charge of failing to produce his driving licence and driving without insurance on the same date at the same location.

Court

The drink driving charge from last October is one of two drink driving charges that Malone is facing from last year.

Solicitor for Malone, Daragh Hassett told the court: “There are two different allegations of driving while intoxicated.”

Judge Alec Gabbett noted that the summons before the court provided two different addresses for the farmer.

Malone with another address of Rineen, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare is also charged with drink driving at Deerpark, Ennistymon on July 9, 2022. On this occasion, Malone was driving a car.

On the same date, Malone is also charged with driving with no insurance.

In relation to the alleged October driving offence, Judge Alec Gabbett asked “is it an English car?” and the solicitor replied, “tractor”.

Judge Gabbett asked is Malone a contractor and Malone said from the body of the court: “I am a farmer, your honour.”

The defence solicitor said that he had disclosure in the case from last July and Padraig Malone would be taking a certain course on that “and we have to figure our position in relation to the second case”.

Sgt. Lonergan stated that the two cases could be adjourned to May 10 and that disclosure will now be provided concerning the alleged October 2022 offences.

On the defence solicitor having disclosure on the alleged July offence, Judge Gabbett said that Daragh Hassett may be able to produce “rabbits” concerning the question of insurance documentation.

In response, the solicitor remarked: “Bunnies are gone Judge. Easter is over.”