The 82nd Oldcastle Agricultural Show is set to return with a bang tomorrow (Sunday, July 16), when Gilson Park will be a hub of activity.

YouTube star Farmer Phil and singing sensation Fr. Ray Kelly will return to Oldcastle Agricultural Show along with local musicians, line dancing, and Irish dancing.

There will be substantial prize money to be won on the day, with over 380 classes in the cattle, sheep, horse, poultry, and home industry competitions.

Clarke Machinery Group is sponsoring the best young farmer competition, and the winner will be crowned at this year’s show. The contest is open to 16 to 21-year-olds. Participants will take part in a written general agricultural knowledge test and show off their livestock knowledge and tractor skills.

There will also be a prize fund of €1,500 for the winner of the famous Oldcastle All-Ireland Final Young Beef Bullock Championship, sponsored by Carnaross Marts.

Traditional Meat Company, Oldcastle, is sponsoring the new Champion Continental Bullock or Heifer Class with a covetable prize list. UTV star from Rare Breed, James Alexander, of Jalex Modifications and Accessories is sponsoring the new class, Jalex Heifer of the Future, with a prize fund of €600.

The North East Texel Society will hold its Club Championship at the Oldcastle Agricultural Show, sponsored by Univet. New Beltex and Blue Texel classes will also feature.

The Oldcastle Agricultural Show boasts some of the largest rings in the country for working and ridden horse and pony classes. It will also have a family riding pony ring. There will be a range of fun-filled events for two-legged and four-legged super stars.

The ever-popular ‘Greatest Cockrel of Oldcastle’ competition will cause plenty of feathers to be ruffled while the new goat classes will attract some bucks.

The automobile section will showcase a large range of vintage tractors and machinery, including vintage threshers.

The talented Joey Burns will display his sculptural wood art while the dynamic Sandra Coote from Crafts of Ireland will demonstrate some wool crafts using wool from the family’s native Roscommon sheep. There will also be tastings and an array of trade stands.

Free children’s entertainment will include a pet farm, face painting, kids races and country life corner.

Admission for adults costs €10 with OAPs and students admitted for €5. Children can enter free of charge.