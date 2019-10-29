Official: New-generation John Deere 7R Series is on the way

Last month (September 26), we brought you news that John Deere had unveiled new-generation 8R and 7R Series tractors.

Now it’s official; the company has released further details – ahead of a major launch at next month’s Agritechnica show in Germany. Here, in this article, we focus on the new 7R models.

The new 7R Series includes a new flagship model – the 7R 330 (with a maximum power rating of 363hp or 373hp with Intelligent Power Management).

According to John Deere, the five-model line-up that will be available in the UK and Ireland comes with “a brand new cab with a wealth of eye-catching and luxury features”. One of the most notable – apparently – is the so-called CommandPRO operating concept.

CommandPRO joystick

The new CommandPRO joystick is optionally available on new 7R Series tractors with the AutoPowr transmission. This joystick was first introduced on 6R Series tractors.

Using the ‘EZ Ballast’ option, these tractors can also be “perfectly ballasted from the cab within seconds”.

According to John Deere, its new cab design includes a state-of-the-art seat (available with perforated leather trim, heating, active air circulation, a two-zone massage function and various electric/pneumatic adjustable components).

Moreover, the medal-winning Active Seat II suspension system has been improved.

The cab is also home to a larger integrated fridge and, claims the manufacturer, a 60% more efficient 360° LED lighting system.

Further cab improvements – apparently prompted by customer requests – include a wider entry and lower-placed door handles, as well as a self-cancelling indicator. In addition, the air-conditioning system has been relocated under the cab.

The AutoTrac automatic steering system has been “further optimised”. Wireless data transfer to the John Deere Operations Centre is provided free-of-charge for five years.

Individual jobs

A brand new feature is the ‘AutoSetup’ system. It supposedly makes it possible to download all field, machine and implement data required for individual jobs directly to the tractor. This, says John Deere, means the tractor is ready to use more quickly in the field, while “reducing the possibility of an incorrect set-up”.

AutoSetup will be available shortly after the first of these new 7R Series tractors arrive in Europe in 2020.