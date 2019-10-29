Remnants of tropical storm to bring heavy rain this week

The remnants of a tropical storm are set to hit the country in the form of strong winds and heavy rain in parts, according to Met Éireann.

In the national meteorological office’s farming weather forecast for the week on Sunday, October 27, meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said Tropical Storm Pablo was over the west of Iberia over the weekend.

Having been held off by high pressure over the country from Sunday through to today, Tuesday, October 29, remnants of the storm are due to merge with an area of low pressure.

This, Donnelly said, will “start to make progress up across the country into Tuesday night and Wednesday, pushing slowly eastwards during Wednesday with strong winds too”.

This is all ex-tropical in nature, a lot of moisture in there, so some of that rain could be heavy through the mid-week period.

This, according to the Met Éireann meteorologist, will lead to rainfall of up to 280% compared to average rainfall levels for this week.

Advertisement

The most affected areas will be along southern coasts of the country; the north and west will be less affected, with rainfall levels ranging from 100% to 200%.

As rain or showers are expected on most of the coming days, drying will be only moderate to poor, while spraying opportunities will be very limited after today, Met Éireann warns.

Regarding field conditions, soil temperatures are generally below normal and, with all soils at field capacity, grass growth is poor.