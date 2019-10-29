Entries now open for Royal Ulster Winter Fair

Entries are now open for livestock exhibitors for this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

More than 4,500 people are expected to turn out to the event, which is in its 34th year and run by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

The annual dairy show, which is sponsored by Danske Bank, returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park on Thursday, December 12, 2019, taking place from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

The Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, will be filled with Christmas cheer and excitement as farmers, dairy enthusiasts and industry specialists gather at the premier annual dairy event in Northern Ireland.

Classes

The show offers a prize pot of more than £28,000. Prize money is paid down to 12th place with each class winner awarded £120. Breed champions are awarded £250 with an extra £100 for best exhibitor bred and ribbons for best udder. The overall winner will also take home an extra £500 and be named Interbreed Champion.

The schedule includes classes for maiden heifer, cow in milk, heifer in calf, heifer in milk, junior cow, senior cow and showmanship.

Last year, the interbreed was won by Co. Dublin Holstein breeder Cyril Dowling with his second-calver Baldonnel FM Sunshine.

This one-day event has become a firm favourite on the agricultural calendar in the run-up to Christmas and has established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Northern Ireland.

The Winter Fair provides an opportunity for farmers, their families and exhibitors to network and do business, as well as offering a timely opportunity to come together socially at the start of the festive period.

To view a copy of the Prize Schedule or to enter online, visit the Royal Ulster Winter Fair website. Entries close on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 5:00pm.