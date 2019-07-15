O’Donovan Engineering to host open day this Friday

A Cork-based engineering firm that manufactures livestock handling products is set to host an open day at their premises in Coachford this Friday, July 19, from 3:00pm – 9:00pm.

The family-owned business is celebrating 40 years in operation and is inviting customers to join them in celebrating and thanking customers, staff and the local community for their support.

The company emerged from the family farm in Coachford Co. Cork.

How it began

Damien was farming, while his wife, Marion, worked in AIB bank. Damien’s keen eye and interest in fabrication skills and understanding of animal behaviour were some of his “strongest” skills.

According to a statement from the firm, its mission from day one “is to provide excellent quality equipment that was designed with handler and animal in mind”.

Soon, the pair were joined by Damien’s bother Dermot who took on the role of sales director.

The three worked together to grow the business, and its product portfolio supplying solutions for agricultural and industrial customers worldwide.

The company now employs over 50 staff, including 2 of the next generation of the family Damien junior (technical sales manager) and Deirdre (general manager).

As well as continuing to expand their production facility, O’Donovan Engineering have expanded their product range, operating as main agents for a number of brands in animal comfort, health, handling and identification.

The Open day is being described as “a great opportunity to celebrate”, giving attendees the opportunity to meet the team, and trading partners, see the premises in Coachford while availing of great offers and demonstrations.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Micheal Creed;

Tom Ryan, Teagasc (Retired), discussing TAMS specifications and guidelines;

Hazell Mullins, Abbeyville Veterinary, discussing animal handling safety;

James Mullane, Teagasc, dairy adviser;

Vincent Dorney, O’Donovan Engineering sales, discussing farmyard design;

Damien O’Donovan, O’Donovan Engineering CEO. The event will have a number of industry experts in attendance on the day including:

Concluding, the statement noted that attendees at the open day will get Ideas, deals and much more on the day.