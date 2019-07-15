Video: Off-balance bales send trailer teetering

A tractor and trailer transporting a quantity of bales recently encountered difficulty when the top-stacked fodder pushed off-balance to the right.

In spite of straps around the load in question, the bales veered to the side of the trailer, leaning precariously until eventually overturning the trailer entirely onto the side of the road.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, which occurred on a narrow Irish rural road.

Shared on social media by Facebook page Irish Farm & Contracting Photos, footage of the incident has been viewed almost 300,000 times since being posted on Thursday, July 11.

The incident highlights the importance of properly securing loads before travelling, and ensuring that loads are not able to move or shift en route.

Travelling with an unsecured load poses a number of risks for both the driver of the vehicle and other road users, according to the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA).

Loss of control of vehicle;

Objects to fall on or hit people;

Road obstruction or collision where a driver is required to swerve to avoid fallen items;

Failure to secure loads properly may also result in financial losses due to damaged goods and vehicles, lost working time, clean up costs and legal costs. Unsecured or inadequately secured loads can shift when a vehicle is in motion and may cause:

The RSA insists that all loads must be secured, even if the vehicle is only travelling a short distance or at low speeds.

It added that a load shall not be carried on a vehicle on a public road in such a manner that part of the load is liable to fall on the road.

Meanwhile, a load must not drag on the surface of the road, so as to cause damage to the road or to be liable to cause danger, the RSA also warned.

Operators or drivers are advised to employ a load restraint method suitable to the load being carried.