O’Donovan brothers ‘row in’ behind FBD for ‘Ploughing 2019’

Olympic silver medal rowing champions Paul and Gary O’Donovan will be at the FBD Insurance stand all day on Wednesday, September 18, at the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow.

The dynamic duo will be on hand to answer any questions you have or pose for a photo.

In addition to being one of the main sponsors of the National Ploughing Championships, FBD Insurance is also a proud sponsor of Team Ireland, on their journey to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic silver medalist and world champion Gary O’Donovan said: “Paul and I have been brand ambassadors for FBD Insurance since 2016 and we’re delighted to be attending the National Ploughing Championships with them this year.”

FBD Insurance will also be urging visitors to this year’s National Ploughing Championships to implement positive safety changes on their farms.

In 2018, 17 people lost their lives in farm accidents. The most accidents occurred from machinery, tractors, vehicles and livestock-related incidents, with the young and the elderly being the most common victims.

Ciaran Roche, risk manager with FBD Insurance, will be on hand over the three days to answer any questions visitors might have about any element of farm safety.

Speaking ahead of the event, Roche said: “The consistently high number of serious and fatal accidents in the agricultural sector is of great concern to farmers – and can only be tackled with greater education and awareness of the safety issues involved.

Now is the time to challenge ourselves to work more safely and to stop taking risks. All stakeholders need to work together as a farming community to break the cycle of risk-taking behaviour.

“If we can create a positive safety culture on farms, behavioural change and safer farming practices will follow.”

Other entertainment at the FBD Insurance stand includes a range of great competitions with brilliant prizes, as well as a dedicated Kids Zone for smaller children.

FBD Insurance experts will also be on hand each day to answer any questions visitors may have on farm, car, home or business insurance, while tea and coffee will be available at the stand.

The 10 finalists of the FBD Insurance ‘Irish Summer’ photography competition will be exhibited in the stand over the three days of the event – while the winner of the competition will be announced by the O’Donovan brothers on Wednesday.

FBD Insurance is also running the ‘Keeping You Safe’ Child Safety Wristband initiative in conjunction with the National Ploughing Association.