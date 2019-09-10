McGuinness calls for ‘forensic look’ at beef sector by EU Parliament

Midlands-North West MEP Mairead McGuinness has said she has “initiated moves” for the European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development to take a “forensic look” at the Beef sector across the EU.

McGuinness said her proposal has been supported by various political groups who “recognise the reality that the future of the beef sector and the suckler herd is not just an issue in Ireland but in many other member states.”

She argued that the protests around the country “reflect a deep concern among beef farmers about their immediate and long term future”.

The perfect storm of weak demand, Brexit uncertainties and increased supply is taking its toll.

“That is why it is important that the issues impacting the sector are debated in the Agriculture Committee and that we try to bring much needed transparency to the beef supply chain from farm to fork and get some insight into who benefits most,” said the first Vice-President of the European Parliament.

“It is abundantly clear that farmers remain price takers, with little power other than that of protest to try and get a price increase,” McGuinness added.

The Fine Gael MEP explained that she has asked representatives from the Directorate-Generals (DG) for Competition and Agriculture to attend a sitting of the agriculture committee to “give some clarity to farmers about future policy development.”

This debate should ignite the commission into action to come forward with a plan for the sector which is vital to rural Ireland and rural Europe.

McGuinness called on the incoming Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Poland’s Janusz Wojciechowski, to “take up the challenge of the beef sector as a priority”.

McGuinness highlighted that “the key” to the discussions in the parliamentary committee will be the views of the DG for Agriculture and Rural Development regarding the ability of producers to negotiate on price.

“Relationships between all operators in the chain must be based on trust and fairness. Without such we are threatening the sustainability of our food supply chain,” she argued.