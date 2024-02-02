The number of factory cattle sourced from controlled finishing units (CFUs) or feedlots has declined in 2023, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

In 2023, a total of 415,500 head of cattle slaughtered at EU-approved slaughter plants were sourced from CFUs, back 1,000 head on the 416,500 head sourced from CFUs in 2022.

While the decline is relatively small compared to the overall number, it is the first year in which factory cattle supplies from CFU’s noted a decrease since 2019.

The table below outlines the number of cattle killed at EU-approved slaughter plants originating from CFUs by month from 2017-2023:

Month2017201820192020202120222023
January20,00024,00028,00025,00025,50028,50037,000
February20,00024,50026,00027,00025,50035,00035,500
March21,50024,50027,00027,00028,50036,00036,500
April19,50026,00029,00020,00028,00035,50031,500
May25,00029,00031,00022,50028,50040,00037,500
June24,50027,50025,50026,50032,00035,50036,500
July19,50024,50026,00026,50030,50034,00032,500
August20,00021,50020,00021,00025,50032,00028,500
September18,50018,50013,00022,00025,50032,00027,500
October20,50023,50021,50024,00027,00030,50032,500
November28,50026,50020,00027,50031,5004100043,000
December25,50025,00021,50030,00033,00036,50037,000
Total263,000295,000288,500299,000341,000416,500415,500
Source: DAFM

As can be seen from the table above: January; February; March; June; October; November and December of 2023 all noted increases (on the same month of 2022) in the numbers of cattle originating from CFUs, while all other months noted declines.

In 2023, a total of 1,749,159 head of cattle (excluding veal) were slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories. With 415,500 of these cattle sourced from CFUs, that would indicate 23.8% of all cattle were sourced from a CFU in 2023.

What is a Controlled Finishing Unit?

As part of Ireland’s Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) eradication programme, if a beef finishing herd meets the necessary criteria, it is allowed to avail of a special status – known as a CFU.

In November 2022, there were 374 CFUs or ‘feedlots’ in Ireland.

A CFU herd is a specialised finisher of beef that does not deliberately engage in the active breeding of animals. It is a non-breeding herd which disposes of all cattle on the holding direct for slaughter, and poses a minimal risk of infecting cattle on adjacent holdings.

To be considered eligible for CFU status, the holding must fulfill at least one of the following three criteria:

  • The cattle are permanently housed (never on pasture) or;
  • There are no contiguous holdings with cattle or;
  • The boundaries are walled, double-fenced or equivalent, so as to prevent any direct contact with cattle on contiguous holdings.

When a herd meets the criteria to be regarded as a CFU under the bovine TB Eradication Programme, the herd is restricted under the TB Regulations and a special official supervisory and testing protocol is established.

Such herds are not exempt from testing, reactor removal or disinfection requirements. Restricted CFU herds (feedlots) are TB tested at least once a year.

According to DAFM, the CFU status arrangement allows the delivery of an effective level of disease risk management while controlling the risk of further disease spread in compliance with animal health legislation, and enabling business continuity in this particular type of enterprise through the inward movement of cattle.

Cattle from CFU herds (feedlots) restricted under the TB Eradication programme are only permitted to move to an EU approved slaughter plant and may not be exported. 

BEEF BEEF KILL CFU DAFM FEEDLOT