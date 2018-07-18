Number of centres authorised to test ‘fast’ tractors trebles

The number of centres authorised to carry out road-worthiness tests on ‘fast’ tractors has trebled in recent weeks.

A ‘fast’ tractor is defined as a tractor that has a maximum design speed which exceeds 40kph. The requirement to test these tractors was brought in under an EU directive that came into play on May 20.

Last month, four test centres had been authorised to carry out the work; now that number stands at 12.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) did previously explain that the number of authorised centres would increase as time progressed.

Advertisement A.O.C. Services Ltd trading as A.O.C. Commercials – Springhill, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork;

Donegal Commercials – Ballybofey Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal;

Master Metering Ltd trading as Midleton Commercial Vehicle Testing Centre – Carrigshane, Midleton, Co. Cork;

M&N Nolan Motor Company Ltd – Curryline, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford;

Paul Nolan Testing Centre Ltd – Platin Road, Drogheda, Co. Meath;

T Nolan & Sons Ltd – Droumtrasna, Castleisland, Co. Kerry;

Duffy Commercials Ltd – Killycramph, Cootehill, Co. Cavan;

Garahys Garage Ltd – Fortal, Birr, Co. Offaly. The latest test centres to be authorised include:

As it stands there is now a test centre located in each province in Ireland.

The road-worthiness testing of ‘fast’ tractors will be carried out in a number of authorised heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) testing centres within the Commercial Vehicle Road-worthiness Testing (CVRT) network.

Owners of ‘fast’ tractors which need to be tested can locate their nearest test centre by visiting the CVRT website and then selecting the centres which cater for ‘fast’ tractors.