Aurivo announces June price hold with added weather payment

Aurivo has become the latest processor to reveal its June milk price, announcing that its board has agreed to hold its base milk price at 30.5c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk.

This follows an increase of 0.5c/L in May.

However, a weather bonus of 0.5c/L will also be paid in recognition of difficult weather conditions experienced by farmers in recent weeks, bringing the total milk price for members up to 31c/L including VAT.

This is in addition to support on fertiliser and feed pricing to assist members who are dealing with very challenging conditions.

Butter returns have been supporting milk prices in a weak protein market; however, ongoing volatility in dairy markets has led to decreases in butter prices over the past five weeks, according to a spokesperson for Aurivo.

In this context, Aurivo will continue to pay the maximum milk price that market conditions allow, the spokesperson added.

Previous announcements

Meanwhile, yesterday (Tuesday, July 17) Arrabawn announced an increase to its June milk price for its suppliers this month.

Making the announcement the Tipperary-headquartered co-operative increased its price to 32.05c/L including VAT for June milk; up 1c/L from its May price.

Yesterday also saw Dairygold’s board decide to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in June at 32c/L inclusive of 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This hold on May’s price follows a 1c/L increase on the co-op’s April payout to suppliers.

On Monday it was revealed that Kerry suppliers will continue to receive 31c/L including VAT, as the processor has decided to hold its base milk price for June.