Heart attack leads to tractor crash fatality

An elderly man died in a single-vehicle tractor collision in Co. Armagh yesterday (Tuesday, July 17), it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the death to AgriLand, issuing a brief statement: “At approximately 1:10pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 17), police received a report of the sudden death of a man in the Moore Island Road area of Armagh.

“This death is not being treated as suspicious,” the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) confirmed that the man died from natural causes, suffering a heart attack behind the wheel – which led to the crash.

The man – believed to be Leo Murphy, a 96-year-old local – was the only person involved in the incident, according to local media outlet Q Radio.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) provided further details to Q Radio: “The NIAS received a 999 call at 12:53pm on Tuesday, July 17, following reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor on Moore Island Road, Armagh.

“NIAS despatched two emergency ambulance crews to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.