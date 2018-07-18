Heart attack leads to tractor crash fatality
An elderly man died in a single-vehicle tractor collision in Co. Armagh yesterday (Tuesday, July 17), it has been confirmed.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed the death to AgriLand, issuing a brief statement: “At approximately 1:10pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 17), police received a report of the sudden death of a man in the Moore Island Road area of Armagh.
“This death is not being treated as suspicious,” the spokesperson added.
The man – believed to be Leo Murphy, a 96-year-old local – was the only person involved in the incident, according to local media outlet Q Radio.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) provided further details to Q Radio: “The NIAS received a 999 call at 12:53pm on Tuesday, July 17, following reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor on Moore Island Road, Armagh.
“NIAS despatched two emergency ambulance crews to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.
“No one was taken from the scene.”