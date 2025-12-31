NPWS raises concerns over dairy plant water abstraction

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) has raised concerns over designated land relating to a water abstraction licence application by a dairy plant.

Aurivo Dairy Ingredients has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to extend its water abstraction licence for its site at Dublin Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon.

The licence application is for an existing abstraction from the River Lung, which flows through counties Roscommon and Mayo.

The facility is currently allowed to abstract 6,000m3 per day from the river, and has applied to continue doing so.

Aurivo's applications said that water is pumped from the River Lung at an abstraction point, which is used for process cooling, and returned via an open ditch to discharge at another point.

Aurivo said the returning water quality is monitored and controlled under parameters set in its licence.

Submission

The EPA's licencing process is open to public consultation and submissions.

A submission from the NPWS, on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said that there is a "direct hydrological pathway" between the abstraction site on the River Lung and the Lough Gara Special Protected Area (SPA), which in turn influences the Callow Bog Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and the Tullaghanrock Bog SAC.

The appropriate assessment (AA) screening report that accompanied Aurivo's application found that the water abstraction activity would not have a significant impact on these sites.

However, the NPWS submission said that the AA screening report does not take account of the any potential impacts in respect of the site-specific conservation objectives for those designated areas, and the species for which the sites are designated.

The submission said that the AA should be capable of removing all reasonable scientific doubt as to the effects on the protected site(s) concerned.

"Taking reference from previous environmental assessments relating to this application, it is recommended that the EPA should satisfy itself that the current abstraction regime as outlined is adequate in maintaining the required flow in all conditions, and in respect of any potential impacts resulting from associated dewatering activities from the site on the [designated sites] in the context of the site-specific conservation objectives associated with these sites," the submission says.

The EPA has informed Aurivo Dairy Ingredients that it should expect a decision on its abstraction licence renewal in the second quarter of 2026.