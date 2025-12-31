Agri project recipients under Shared Island Civic Society Fund

A number of agriculture-related projects have been named as recipients for grant funding from the Shared Island Civic Society Fund.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee this week announced €1.92 million in grant funding from the 2025 round of the fund.

64 community-based cross-border projects across the island of Ireland were chosen in this round.

“This funding will support a wide range of activities, reflecting the diversity of life on this island, from scout troops to theatre groups, local history groups to environmental groups, and many more," Minister McEntee said.

"The Shared Island Civic Society Fund supports cross-border partnerships between grassroots community organisations.

"Such ground-level connections are vital if we are to have a truly shared island."

To be eligible for funding, projects are required to have a clear north-south dimension, involving cross-border partners collaborating on a project to strengthen north-south civic, economic, cultural, and/or political links.

The Shared Island Civic Society Fund has an annual budget of €2 million and average grants are around €30,000 each.

Agri projects

Senator Victor Boyhan said he is particularly pleased with the allocation of funding for a number of agriculture-related projects.

The Burrenbeo Trust has partnered with the Nature Farming Friendly Network on an All-Island Festival of Farming, Nature and Food and awarded €50,000.

The Irish Seed Savers Association partnered with Hillsborough Castle for their All-Ireland Forum for the Conservation of Irish Heritage Varieties for Food and Agriculture have been awarded €36,870.

The Irish Agroforestry Forum which has partnered with Trees on the Land (Green Economic Foundation) Ulster Wildlife and River Blackwater Catchment Trust receiving €25,700 for their project 'Fostering Inclusivity, Diversity, and Sustainability Agriculture'.

“One of the great successes of the Shared Island Civic Society Fund is the cross-border connections re-emerging between nature-based community organisations, innovators and entrepreneurs," Senator Boyhan said.

"It's truly inspiring."