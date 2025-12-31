Sheep and goat census should be completed today - DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that flock keepers should fill out and complete their forms under the National Sheep and Goat Census today (Wednesday, December 31).

Sheep and goat keepers must count the number of animals present on their farms each year and record the details on a census form - which is sent out to them by the department - and in their flock register.

Sheep and goat keepers are legally obliged to return their completed census form each year to the department.

The annual census normally takes place in December. Each registered keeper receives a census return in the post to record the number of sheep or goats on the farm.

The form should be completed and returned in the pre-addressed envelope provided, or completed online through agfood.ie.

If you have no sheep or goats at all on the date of the census you must complete a nil return.

According to the department, failure to complete and submit a census return will result in your designator number being made dormant. This will prevent you from ordering sheep or goat tags; dispatch and movement books; or flock and herd registers.

Taking to social media to remind farmers of the deadline, the department said: "A reminder to herdkeepers that the Sheep and Goat Census should be completed on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

"Keepers are encouraged to submit their 2025 returns online via [Agfood] but there is also the option for postal replies," the department said.

The completed census returns must be received by the department by January 30 if making the return by post, or by February 14 if submitting online through Agfood.

If using the online method, keepers can log onto Agfood and selecting 'Animal Identification and Movements'.

If prompted to select a species, select sheep or goats as appropriate, followed by 'Keeper', then 'Census' and 'Create'. An online version of the census form for the selected species is then displayed.

The online system provides confirmation when a census submission has been completed successfully.